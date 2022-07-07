COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs spa owner who was previously found guilty of prostitution, pandering, and pimping was sentenced on Thursday.

Xinan Xia, the owner of Rose Spa, was found guilty in April of pimping, pandering, and keeping a place of prostitution. The investigation into the Rose Spa was launched when a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) detective was advised that the Rose Spa on Dublin Boulevard had been a front for prostitution for years.

Through further investigation, the detective uncovered about 30 reviews citing sexual encounters experienced by clients from the Rose Spa. This information was listed on an explicit website where individuals can review massage parlors that openly practice prostitution.

An undercover operation was conducted in July of 2020, and when an employee of the business confirmed to the undercover detective that she would provide “extras,” slang commonly used to imply sexual acts, the detective called for a bust and the Rose Spa was ultimately shut down.

On Thursday, Xinan Xia was sentenced to 90 days in jail, six years of probation, and 300 hours of community service, the 4th Judicial District announced on Twitter. During his probation, Xia is not permitted to own or operate a business.