COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– At the intersection of Tejon Street and Cimarron Street early Sunday, Nov. 14, around 2:15 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a pedestrian-vehicle accident.

The pedestrian was sent from the scene to a hospital having sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver has been arrested on D.U.I. charges.

This is a developing. Please stay tuned for updates from FOX21 News.