Overnight ‘disturbance’ turns deadly in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after responding to the 6600 block of Bugle Drive just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

CSPD officers were called out for a disturbance happening inside a home on that street. When officers arrived, they say they found a woman suffering from “obvious trauma.” Officers and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department say they attempted live-saving measures on the woman, but were unable to save her.

The woman’s identity will not be released until the El Paso County Coroner’s Office positively identifies her and notifies her family.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.