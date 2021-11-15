Overnight burglaries in Pueblo identify single suspect

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to break-ins at two different sporting goods stores in Pueblo County on Sunday night, Nov. 14. Surveillance video has revealed that there are now three scenes for this suspect’s burglary spree.

Vickey’s Guns on Santa Fe in Blende alerted law enforcement to the first burglary at 2:58 a.m. By the time deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect had already fled. Deputies noticed someone had rammed the building’s front door with the video showing a white Ford flatbed with the Colorado license plate CHN711 driven by a single male suspect.

The suspect appears to be a 6 foot, approximately 150 pounds with shorter medium brown hair.

Less than two hours later, the same vehicle crashed through a loading door at Prairie Sporting Goods on Spaulding in Pueblo West. Several assorted caliber weapons were taken in five minutes. By the time deputies reached the scene, the suspect had already escaped.

A pawn shop within Pueblo city limits was targeted in the time between the two county break-ins. The same vehicle was again used to ram the building. Pueblo police say the vehicle was stolen from a business in Pueblo prior to the first burglary.

“This was brazen, events like this don’t occur in the county often,” says Sheriff Kirk Taylor. “And we are narrowing in on this suspect.”

Sheriff Taylor insists no-one attempt to contact the person or stop the vehicle but if it is spotted, citizens are asked to call 9-1-1.

“Inside two hours, this individual stole thousands of dollars’ worth of guns, did thousands of dollars more in property damage and demonstrated recklessness disregard toward others,” Sheriff Taylor said. “They could become violent if confronted and should only be approached by trained law enforcement, so please us call if you know something about these incidents.”

Anyone with information on the suspect or has information about the location of the stolen truck or guns should call Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office 719-583-6250 or Pueblo Crimestoppers 719-544-STOP right away.

A reward may be offered if the information you provide leads to solving this case.