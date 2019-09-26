Otero County Sheriff’s Office seizes farm animals, arrests two

North La Junta, Colo. – The Otero County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Wednesday related to an investigation into animal cruelty in North La Junta.

Two adults were arrested on warrants related to the animal cruelty investigation.

Ten pigs and one cow were seized as part of the investigation.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office was aided by the USDA, Colorado Bureau of Animal Protection, Otero County Health Department and community members.

The names of those arrested are being withheld at this time pending further investigation.