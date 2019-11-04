One teen killed, another seriously injured in Pueblo crash

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash at the intersection of 13th Street and Grand Avenue in Pueblo Saturday. / Photo courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in Pueblo Saturday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 13th Street and Grand Avenue. Police said a Ford F-150 was headed northbound, and a Dodge Ram was headed westbound. The two trucks collided in the middle of the intersection.

Police said the Ford had a flashing red light, and the Dodge had a flashing yellow light.

Both people in the Ford were taken to the hospital. The passenger, a 17-year-old boy, died at the hospital. The driver, also a 17-year-old boy, sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was treated on the scene.

Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.