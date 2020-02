COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was seriously injured in an assault in western Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the assault happened around 10:30 a.m. at a home on West Monument Street. A citizen found the victim in Thorndale Park and called police.

The victim sustained serious injuries, according to police.

Police said they recovered evidence related to the assault, but the suspect has not been found. Their investigation is ongoing.