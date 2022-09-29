(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting in the Bessemer neighborhood that left one person in critical condition.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the shooting happened on East Routt Avenue, near the intersection of Routt and Jones Avenue. One man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

PPD said Crime Scene Investigators are working the scene. Persons of interest have been identified but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.