COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police are working to find the suspect responsible for shooting a person along Airport Road late Saturday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at 10:14 p.m. dispatchers received calls about a shooting in the 3900 block of Airport Road.

Responding officers located a single victim inside a business, which has not been identified, and began emergency medical aid. Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived a short time later and took over medical care.

CSPD is still attempting to identify suspects.