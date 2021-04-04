One man found shot in chest, Pueblo police investigate

Pueblo Police investigate a shooting at McCulley Ave. & Cedar St. (Pueblo Police Department, Tom Rummel)

PUEBLO, Colo. — One man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest just south of downtown Pueblo after police responded to gunshots heard by a local early Sunday morning.

At about 1:15 a.m., Pueblo police officers arrived at McCulley Ave and Cedars St. where they found the man and one shell casing nearby.

The Crimes Against Persons are investigating this incident and is on going.

If you have any information that might help, please call the PPD at 719-553-2502

This is a developing story. Check back in with FOX21 News for the latest.

