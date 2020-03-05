One killed, two injured at northern Colorado Springs townhome

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was killed and two others were injured in an incident at a northern Colorado Springs townhome early Thursday morning, according to police.
Police said it happened around 2:15 a.m. at a townhome on Palace Drive, which is in the neighborhood southwest of Academy Boulevard and Woodmen Road.
When officers arrived, they found a woman dead. A man and another woman were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
Police are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.
There’s no word on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.
