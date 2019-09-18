One killed, one injured in pair of overnight shootings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in separate shootings overnight.

Deputies said the first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Shawnee Drive, which is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood southwest of Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue. Deputies said a man was killed in that shooting.

Then, around 3:00 Wednesday morning, deputies were called to the Maverick gas station on Peterson Road, which is also in the Cimarron Hills area. Deputies said a man was left at the gas station after being shot at an unknown location.

The man was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

Deputies said they do not yet know if the two shootings are related.

This is a developing story.