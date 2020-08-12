One killed, 3 injured in Brighton machete attack

The scene of an attack involving a machete in Brighton on Aug. 11, 2020. / Courtesy KDVR

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after one person was killed and three others were injured Tuesday night in an attack involving a machete, Brighton police said.

It happened at a home on Cherry Circle, which is near the intersection of East Bromley Lane and South 27th Avenue.

A neighbor said she heard lots of screaming coming from the house around 10 p.m.

According to Brighton’s acting police chief, the person who was killed is a female. She died at the scene.

The three people who were injured — two males and one female — were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The victims’ names and ages have not yet been released.

The suspect, who ran away as officers arrived, was caught after a short car and foot chase involving the use of a police K-9. He was treated at the hospital for a dog bite. His identity is being withheld pending the filing of charges, police said.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

