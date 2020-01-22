One inmate captured, another still wanted after escaping Custer County jail

Jerry Williams, who has been captured, and Bryan Webb, who is still wanted / Custer County Sheriff’s Office

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. — One of the two inmates who escaped from the Custer County Jail earlier this month has been captured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Wednesday morning that Jerry Williams has been captured and is back in custody. Williams was being held on attempted murder and other charges when he escaped.

The other escaped inmate, Bryan Webb, is still on the loose.

Deputies said the two inmates escaped from the jail in Westcliffe around 10:30 p.m. January 12. Williams and Webb overpowered the detention deputy and locked her in a cell, according to the sheriff’s office. They took the jail keys and the radio from her, took the keys to a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan, and escaped.

Williams, of La Junta, was being held on charges of attempted murder, assault, illegal possession of a handgun, and domestic violence out of Otero County.

Webb, of Walsenburg, was being held on drug charges, along with charges of introduction of contraband into a detention facility and assault on a peace officer out of Huerfano County.

Anyone with information on Webb’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-783-2270, or call 911.

