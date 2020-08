COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in southern Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on Circle Drive just north of Fountain Boulevard. One person was shot, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their current condition.

Police investigate a shooting on Circle Drive in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. / Joe Swanson – FOX21 News

