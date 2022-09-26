PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a shooting on the north side of Pueblo, where one person was injured.

PPD tweeted about the shooting just before 5 p.m. and said there is a heavy police presence in the area of West 14th Street and Baxter Street.

PPD confirmed to FOX21 News that one person was sent to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No suspect is in custody, but PPD said there is no known threat to the community. PPD also said the roads in the area will remain closed for several hours while police investigate.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.