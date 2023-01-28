(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Shortly after 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of East Fountain Boulevard following reports of a shooting. Officers were told that the victim’s vehicle was shot at by a suspect vehicle.

According to CSPD, the victim left the scene in their vehicle and called law enforcement near the 3200 block of South Academy Boulevard. The victim suffered serious bodily injuries.

Police say the suspect and possible suspect vehicle have been identified. An investigation will be followed up by CSPD’s Assault Unit.