One injured in shooting in downtown Colorado Springs alley

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in a downtown Colorado Springs alley Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the alley east of Tejon Street between Cimarron Street and Moreno Avenue. Police said a fight broke out in the alley, and shots were fired. The victim and suspect both left before officers arrived.

First responders found the victim in the area of North Weber Street and East Cache La Poudre Street. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been arrested. They said there does not appear to be a threat to the public.