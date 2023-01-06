(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital.

PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars near the 1800 block of North La Crosse Avenue, southwest of Highway 50 and North Norwood Avenue, at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

PCSO said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Based on the preliminary investigation, PCSO said there does not appear to be a threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, PCSO said additional information will be released when it becomes available.