One injured in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was injured in a robbery and shooting in central Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police said the victims were parked in a lot in the area of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road when two men approached them. One of the men shot one of the victims in the left shoulder, according to police. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects also stole personal property from the victim.

The suspect who fired the shot was described as a black man, about 6 feet tall, with a skinny build. He was wearing dark/black clothing and had a silver handgun. The other suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark/black loose-fitting clothing and had a black handgun.