One in custody after car thefts, crash south of Colorado Springs

Police on the scene of an investigation off Highway 85/87 Friday morning. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — One person is in custody after two car thefts and a crash that injured an officer south of Colorado Springs Friday morning, according to Fountain police.

Police said just after 6 a.m., two people stole a running car in southern Colorado Springs. The suspects went north and stole another car, then drove both cars toward Fountain, according to police.

A Fountain police officer spotted one of the stolen cars and tried to pull it over in the area of Highway 85/87 and Main Street in Security-Widefield. The driver refused to stop and crashed into the officer’s car head-on, according to police.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police set up a perimeter and took one person into custody. There’s no word yet on what charges, if any, that person might face.

Police recovered the car that crashed into the police car. They are still on the lookout for the other stolen car, a blue 2012 Nissan Maxima.

The Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are all investigating the case. Anyone with information should call local law enforcement.