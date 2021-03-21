One dead in Pueblo alley after shots fired, fourth homicide of 2021

PUEBLO, Colo. — Saturday at about 11:30 p.m. Pueblo Police responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block alley of Box Elder St. There, officers found a gunshot victim in the alley. Police say he died on scene despite medical attention.

According to Pueblo Police, this is the fourth homicide of 2021 for the city of Pueblo.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next-of-kin.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385 or to remain anonymous, go to this website. If your Crime Stoppers information lead to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.