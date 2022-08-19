COLORADO SPRINGS — Early Friday morning Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting where a man has died.

CSPD says they received a call about a shooting at around 2 a.m. on Friday, August 19, in the area around Havana Grill, near Academy Boulevard and Academy Place.

According to CSPD when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound, he was taken to the hospital but later died.

Detectives are investigating and so far no arrests have been made.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

We will update you as we learn more.