COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is dead after a shooting at an eastern Colorado Springs motel Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 8:15 a.m., they were called to investigate a shooting at the Rodeway Inn at Platte Avenue and Murray Boulevard. When they arrived, they found someone dead.

No other information was immediately available.

