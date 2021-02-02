One charged, one still wanted in connection with Rocky Ford robbery

Patrick Jaramillo is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery in Rocky Ford. / Photo courtesy Colorado Bureau of Investigation

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — One person has been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery in Rocky Ford last week, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said the robbery happened early in the morning of January 26 at a home on North Fifth Street.

Investigators said one of the suspects, 24-year-old Daniel Hawkins Jr., has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident. Hawkins was already in jail on unrelated charges when the robbery charge was filed.

Daniel William Hawkins Jr. / Courtesy Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The other suspect, 43-year-old Patrick Jaramillo, is still at large. Jaramillo is wanted on aggravated robbery charges and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jaramillo’s whereabouts is asked to call Rocky Ford police at 719-254-3344.

Investigators are still working to determine if these two suspects may have been involved in a shooting at the Loaf ‘N Jug in Rocky Ford around 3:40 the same morning. A man was injured in that shooting.