One arrested, one still wanted in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — One suspect has been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with a shooting that injured two teens in Pueblo Saturday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on East 14th Street. Police said one of the victims, an 18-year-old man, was shot multiple times. He remains in the hospital. The other victim was treated for a single gunshot wound and released.

Police said they have arrested one suspect, a 17-year-old. They’re still looking for the other suspect. No information about that suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 719-553-2502 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).