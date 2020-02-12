One arrested, one still wanted in Colorado Springs robbery spree

Isaac Phifer, who has been arrested, and Vershaun Allen, who is wanted. / Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person has been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies in Colorado Springs earlier this month, according to police.

Police said the armed robberies all happened early in the morning of February 2. The Circle K on Jet Wing Drive was robbed around 4:13 a.m., the 7-Eleven on Shasta Drive was robbed around 4:24 a.m., the Circle K on East Pikes Peak Avenue was robbed around 4:43 a.m., and the 7-Eleven on East Platte Avenue was robbed around 4:53 a.m.

Police said two suspects were involved in all four robberies.

While they were investigating the robberies, officers found a stolen car in the area of the fourth robbery. One of the suspects, 27-year-old Isaac Phifer of Colorado Springs, was hiding inside, according to police. He was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.

Police identified the second suspect as Vershaun Allen, 29. He is wanted on a warrant for four counts of aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).