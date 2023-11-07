(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 7 after an early morning standoff on North Nevada Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said the standoff followed a series of armed robberies in Colorado Springs, which police believe may be connected, due to the suspect in all three robberies being dressed the same and having similar witness descriptions.

The robberies occurred during the evening hours on Monday, CSPD said, and a car associated with a suspect was spotted outside the End of the Trail Motel on Nevada Avenue, just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

CSPD said six people were initially detained, and three were arrested on unrelated warrants. One person barricaded themselves inside the motel and a standoff ensued from 4:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. when the suspect surrendered peacefully.

That suspect is being held on suspicion of committing the armed robberies on Monday. CSPD said additional charges may still be brought forth against additional suspects, pending an investigation.