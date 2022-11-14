(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An arrest affidavit shows the murder of a man whose body was discovered off of Old Stage Road in June 2022 followed a kidnapping plot by four people, all of whom have been arrested.

The arrest affidavit for 23-year-old Ector Sarabia-Cabrera is in reference to the murder of Manuel Hernandez-Uribe, whose body was discovered approximately five miles up Old Stage Road in unincorporated El Paso County on June 10, 2022.

At the time of his death, Hernandez-Uribe had multiple warrants out for his arrest in El Paso County, including kidnapping and assault. The mother of Hernandez-Uribe’s children told police that he had asked her in May to drive him to California in order to pick up “pounds” of methamphetamine, but she refused. She said she believed another man who lived with Hernandez-Uribe had gone with him.

The affidavit details the events leading up to Hernandez-Uribe’s kidnapping and murder, beginning in the early morning hours of June 6. Hernandez-Uribe initially called 911 at 4:44 a.m. on June 6 from the mobile home on El Morro Road, reporting that he heard a gunshot and glass breaking, and that a woman was at the door, though the suspects left before CSPD’s arrival.

Hernandez-Uribe once again called 911 at 6:04 a.m., reporting that the suspects from his earlier report had returned and were forcing the door open. Dispatchers heard Hernandez-Uribe yelling in Spanish, saying “I don’t want problems, I have two kids,” and a woman responded, saying “shut up,” before the call went dead.

By the time CSPD officers arrived 20 minutes later, the front door had been forced open, and Hernandez-Uribe was not inside.

According to the affidavit, Sarabia-Cabrera was captured on the home’s surveillance video, along with 24-year-old Isidrio Sarabia-Gonzalez, 34-year-old Braulio Barron-Rubio, and 27-year-old Yessica Cortes-Barcenas, forcing Hernandez-Uribe from the home and into a truck. The affidavit said Hernandez-Uribe was wearing the same clothing in the surveillance footage that he was wearing when his body was discovered.

The affidavit also details the investigative work that went into identifying all four suspects, including video evidence sent on Facebook from Cortes-Barcenas to Barron-Rubio, in which two men can be heard in the background speaking Spanish. An employee of the Language Services Unit of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office translated the conversation, and said he heard “put two bullets in and kill him… bring him to me and bury him in the mountains.”

Hernandez-Uribe was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was determined by the El Paso County Coroner as a homicide.

Courtesy: EPSO

Courtesy: EPSO

Courtesy: EPSO

Courtesy: EPSO

The arrest papers did not clarify which suspects pulled the trigger; however, they did clarify that it appears Hernandez-Uribe was shot with two different caliber bullets. The documents also show that Sarabia-Cabrera is a citizen of Mexico and is here in the United States illegally.

Sarabia-Cabrera was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with Second Degree Murder, Second Degree Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon, and First Degree Burglary.