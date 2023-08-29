(OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo.) — A suspect brandished a handgun and demanded items from an employee of a business in Old Colorado City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a man entered a business in the 2700 block of West Colorado Avenue, just east of South 28th Street, and produced a handgun. CSPD said the man demanded items from an employee before running from the scene.

It is unclear how much merchandise, if any, the suspect escaped with, though CSPD said he has not been found.