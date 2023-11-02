(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers were threatened with a hatchet during an arrest in northeast Colorado Springs in the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 1, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were sent to the area of Garden of the Gods Road and Mark Dabling Boulevard to assist the Homeless Outreach Team in contacting a man, identified as James Braden, who was wanted on several warrants.

Braden resisted officers’ attempts to take him into custody by showing and threatening officers with a hatchet. CSPD said Braden was eventually taken into custody with no injuries to him or the police and was later booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.