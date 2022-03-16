PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is behind bars and another is on the run after a robbery at a Pueblo bank.

Around noon on March 14, officers responded to the US Bank located at 2220 N. Elizabeth St. regarding a robbery.

During the investigation, officers learned that a woman was a suspect in the robbery and left in a blue-colored Nissan Versa.

Officers found a suspect vehicle, which was being driven by Joseph Martinez, 38. Officers were able to determine that Martinez was also involved in the robbery, and he was taken into custody.

The Pueblo Police Department is now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the woman in this case.

If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to contact Sergeant Flores at 719-553-2936. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542- 7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.