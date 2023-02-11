Officers on scene at Walgreens for arrest of wanted felon

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on scene at a Colorado Springs Walgreens for the arrest of a wanted felon, Saturday evening on Feb. 11.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dylan Ziolkowski

Law enforcement is responding to an incident at the Walgreens located on East Platte Avenue and North Murry Boulevard.

CSPD says the fugitive attempted to evade police but was blocked by patrol cars. Officers used pepper rounds and a 40 mm launcher to capture the suspect.

