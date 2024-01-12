(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened inside a business in the evening hours of Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to CSPD, on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of Southgate Road off State Highway 115. Police said a suspect demanded property from the victim and indicated they had a weapon.

The suspect left the area on foot, and officers searched but didn’t find the suspect.

The suspect is described as an African American or Hispanic man, in his late teens or early 20s, 5’7″ to 5’9″, thin build, with multiple tattoos, wearing a dark-colored coat. Police said no one was injured during the robbery.