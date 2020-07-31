Officers investigate shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating a shooting at Copper Creek apartments in southeast Colorado Springs Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Copper Springs View to a shooting involving multiple people around 7:15 p.m.

Colorado Springs Police say a dark-colored Sedan pulled into the apartment complex, made several loops until the driver talked to a group in the parking lot. In the initial investigation, officers say shots were fired after approaching the group. The Sedan then tried to leave but wasn’t able to so the driver fled on foot.

Two people took themselves to a hospital for gunshot wounds who were involved in the shooting, according to police.

CSPD believes there is no immediate threat to the public. Officers are looking in surrounding areas for vehicles and people involved in the shooting.

Police believe both groups fired shots. Officers do not have a description of the suspect(s). CSPD expects to be on the scene for several hours.

Anyone with information, or who is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.