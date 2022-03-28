COLORADO SPRINGS — Two officers are recovering after being injured by a domestic violence suspect as officers tried to arrest him.

At 5:53 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs police received a domestic violence-related called in the 4600 block of Anille Way, which is close to Doherty High School. When they arrived, officers established probable cause for the arrest of Patrick Delar.

4600 block of Anille Way; image courtesy of Google Maps

When officers moved to arrest Delar, police said the suspect picked up an item and hit one of the officers in the head with it. Although both officers were able to arrest Delar, police said he remained non-compliant during the entire call.

Delar, as well as both officers, sustained injuries during the altercation, but only one of the officers required medical attention at a local hospital.

Delar was booked into the El Paso County Jail with no bond. He is scheduled to be in court Monday afternoon.