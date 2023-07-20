(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Police officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were searching for a stolen vehicle when they found a different stolen vehicle out of Wyoming and the suspect sleeping in the driver’s seat.

According to CSPD, Officers were in the area of 100 North Sheridan Avenue east of North Hancock Avenue searching for a stolen vehicle. Officers saw a red truck parked in an alley that was missing the front license plate and had a tractor-trailer plate on the rear. Police discovered the truck was reported stolen out of Wyoming.

Police approached the vehicle and saw an unconscious man in the driver’s seat, later identified as 28-year-old Paige Bolt. Officers tried to wake him with verbal commands. Bolt then woke up and started the vehicle attempting to run from the police.

Bolt hit two marked police vehicles trying to run causing minor damage. The suspect then attempted to run on foot, refusing to comply with commands to stop. Officers used a stun gun and took him into custody.

Bolt had one felony warrant and CSPD said was also in possession of illegal drugs. He was treated for minor injuries and taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.