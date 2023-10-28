(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers found over 1000 grams of methamphetamine and over $48,000 after a man walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police said officers were at Penrose Main Hospital at North Nevada Avenue and reported a man walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The man did not sustain any life-threatening injuries and there is no threat to the community said CSPD.

According to CSPD, during the course of their investigation officers searched the vehicle the victim was brought to the hospital in and found 1276 grams of methamphetamine and over $48,000 in cash from inside the vehicle. Detectives from the Metro Narcotics Team responded and took over the investigation. Police said this is still an active investigation.