COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Police Officer has pleaded guilty to child abuse in a case from February.

According to the arrest affidavit for Officer Shane Reed, Reed dragged a 15-year-old boy 20 feet across a greenway by his wrist, pushed him against a fence, and threatened to kill him during an incident on February 16. Reed faced multiple charges, including kidnapping, child abuse, menacing, and harassment.

On Wednesday, July 13, Reed plead guilty to the charge of child abuse and was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation. He must also complete 12 anger management classes, a cognitive skills course, and 50 hours of useful public service.

The remaining counts of kidnapping, menacing, and harassment were dismissed.