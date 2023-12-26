(PUEBLO, Colo.) — One person is dead in Pueblo after a carjacking and chase resulted in one suspect being shot.

According to a spokesperson with PPD, just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, dispatchers received a report of a carjacking near Bonnymede Road and Jerry Murphy Road. Officers chased the reported stolen car through several south side neighborhoods, until it eventually crashed into a fence between Lake Avenue and Michigan Avenue, in the Mesa Junction area.

PPD said one suspect ran eastbound and was caught after a brief struggle. Another suspect, and adult man, ran westbound and was shot, according to police. There is no threat to the community.

PPD asked anyone who may have witnessed anything in connection to the car theft or shooting incident on the southwest side to contact PPD.