EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The man who was shot and killed during Monday’s officer-involved shooting has been identified.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the suspect as James Gregory, 39.

According to EPSO, on Monday, March 7, around 9:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers began an investigation into the whereabouts of a suspect wanted for a homicide out of Ripley, Mississippi.

Based on information given to police, officers located a man who matched the description of the suspect in the 200 block of North Circle Drive.

EPSO says the suspect, now identified as Gregory, pointed a handgun and fired it at officers, at which time at least one officer returned fire, discharging their duty weapon at least one time.

Authorities say Gregory then fled the area and was contacted by additional officers in the 400 block of North Circle Drive, at which time he pointed his firearm at officers.

At least one officer fired at least one round from their duty weapon striking Gregory, who died at the scene.

All CSPD officers involved are uninjured and four have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with CSPD policy.