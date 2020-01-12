Officer-involved shooting sends CSPD officer to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS— The El Paso County Sherrif’s Office is investigating a Saturday night officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs.
The shooting took place near Galley and Arrawanna Street just before midnight.
ECSO Sergeant Deborah Mynat says shots were fired after a CSPD officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection.
One CSPD officer was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. The officer’s injuries are non-life threatening.
The suspect involved remains at large, but deputies don’t believe there’s a known threat to the public at this time.
This is a developing story, stick with Fox21 for the latest.