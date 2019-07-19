Police: Pueblo officer shoots, kills man who attacked police with a knife

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo police officer shot and killed a man who attacked officers with a knife after a family disturbance Thursday night, according to police.

Police said around 8 p.m., they were called to a family disturbance at a home in the area of East Fifth Street and Portland Avenue on the city’s east side.

Four officers made contact with the suspect, according to police. The suspect then confronted them and attacked them with a knife, according to police. One of the officers then shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Police said the suspect injured other people inside the home. There’s no word on the extent of those injuries.

No officers were injured.

The officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol.

The investigation will continue into the early hours of Friday morning.



