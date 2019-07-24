Suspect shot by police at Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect was shot by police during a struggle at Fountain Garden Apartments near Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police say it happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday. CSPD was looking for a man with a gun. When he saw the officers, the suspect got in his car and drove away, according to police. The officers did not follow him, but they later spotted him again.

The suspect got into a crash, then got into a struggle with three officers, according to police. At least one officer fired at least one shot at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Police said there is no threat to the community and no officers were injured.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

The three officers involved are on routine administrative leave.