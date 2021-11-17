Officer-involved shooting in Pueblo; marks second officer-involved shooting this week

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting near 17th and Main Street.
One suspect has been hurt.
FOX21 has a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story. FOX21 will update as more information is released.
