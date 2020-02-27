Police: Off-duty officer shoots, kills man outside Colorado Springs Carl’s Jr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting in the drive-thru area of a Colorado Springs Carl’s Jr. Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the restaurant near the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Galley Road. Police said an off-duty officer was in the drive-thru when a man approached and said he had a gun. The officer fired at least one shot, hitting and killing the man.

The officer was not injured.

Police said just before the shooting happened, they were called to a robbery at a gas station in the same block. Police are working to determine if the man who was killed was involved in the gas station robbery.

The officer who fired the shots had just gotten off his shift and was not involved in investigating the robbery, according to police.

Police said the scene is expected to be active for most of Thursday.

Because it involved a Colorado Springs police officer, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

