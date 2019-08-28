Officer injured while making arrest in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs police officer was injured while making an arrest east of downtown Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., police got a call about a man who was having a “mental episode” in an alley near Memorial Hospital on East Boulder Street. When an officer arrived, the man became confrontational with him, according to police. As the officer tried to detain him, he began to fight, according to police. The officer tased and pepper-sprayed the man, then took him into custody.

Police said the officer sustained an injured hand in the fight. The suspect was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect, 49-year-old Cary Underwood, is charged with second-degree assault on a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.