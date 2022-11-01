(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Police officer who was shot in October while responding to a call has been identified by the department, as well as the other man shot in the same incident.

According to the Alamosa Police Department (APD), the officer has been identified as 25-year-old Mollee Heeney, a two-year veteran of APD.

Officer Heeney responded just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 to the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa, near 12th Street, on a disturbance call. APD said in a post on Facebook that when officers arrived, an underage suspect pulled a handgun and shot Officer Heeney twice. Officer Heeney was taken to the San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery.

41-year-old Ricardo Rangel was also found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound, and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The underage suspect was taken into custody the day of the incident, and remains in custody.

APD posted an update on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and said both Heeney and Rangel had undergone surgery. Heeney is expected to make a full recovery and Rangel is in stable condition.

Alamosa Police Officer Mollee Heeney recovering after being shot Oct. 27, Courtesy: APD

“The Alamosa PD greatly appreciates the support of the community, and prayers for both Officer Heeney and Mr. Rangel in their recovery,” APD said in the Facebook post. The department also said if anyone wishes to send cards or other items of support for Officer Heeney, they can be sent to APD at 425 4th Street, and the items will be given to Officer Heeney when she returns home.

The investigation into the incident remains active, and APD urged anyone who may be a witness or who may have information to call APD at 719-589-2548 or email apdadmin@ci.alamosa.co.us.