(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer was allegedly assaulted while serving a summons on a suspect on Harassment charges in the afternoon of Sunday, July 23.

According to CSPD, on Sunday around 3:15 p.m., officers were in the 7500 block of Gillen Road, north of East Woodmen Road and I-25 to serve a summons to Bradford Allison on Harassment charges.

Police said while serving Allison, he became upset and combative. He allegedly headbutted an officer and stomped on the officer’s foot. Allison was taken into custody without further incident for charges of 2nd Degree Assault on a Police Officer.