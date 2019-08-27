Offender who escaped from Golden youth facility arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen who escaped from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden in June has been arrested, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Tuesday.

Quinn Scaggs, 18, was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Police said Scaggs is also a suspect in two hotel robberies over the weekend. Three people were injured in those robberies.

On June 25, Scaggs escaped through his window at the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center, according to KDVR. He used bedsheets tied together to climb over the fence around the complex, according to officials.

The Golden and Boulder police departments, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, had been searching for Scaggs since his escape. He was considered to be a violent offender.

KDVR contributed to this report.